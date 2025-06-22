2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The New York Jets were rumored to be in the market for quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but I think they wisely passed and decided to invest in the offensive line with the Armand Membou selection. The Jets have one year to see what they’ve got in Justin Fields, but if they’ve got a top-five pick next year, it likely means things went poorly for Fields. And if that’s the case, they’re going to need to target a QB with this pick. Fernando Mendoza is quickly rising up everyone’s draft boards these days and with a big year at Indiana, he could contend for the #1 overall pick.

Key X-factor for this season: Establishing a physical culture under Aaron Glenn. Allow a QB to step right into the offense and have success.

6. Carolina Panthers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

If the Carolina Panthers finish with one of the five or six worst records in the NFL next year, it’s likely not going to be because their offense let them down. This is a team with clear weaknesses on the roster defensively, especially after their trade of Brian Burns last year. They’ve gone after so much offensive talent early in the draft in recent years that the difference in number of building blocks on one side of the ball compared to the other is staggering. The Panthers need to go after a top-tier edge player in 2026 and they’ll be hoping players like Keldric Faulk continue to emerge.

Key X-factor for this season: Seeing young players develop defensively. The Panthers have very few true building blocks on the defensive side of the ball and they need some players to step up, even if it's unexpected.