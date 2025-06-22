2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to give Geno Smith every opportunity over the next couple of years to elevate the talent they have on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive personnel doesn’t look like the issue for this team right now, but the defense in Las Vegas is looking ugly. With recent rumors that Christian Wilkins could miss even more time with injury issues, the Raiders’ defensive woes could quickly get out of control. They need to start adding from the inside out and Peter Woods would be able to thrive next to players like Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson.

Key X-factor for this season: Geno Smith needs to make 2026 QB decision very easy, one way or the other. Either he plays well enough to buy this team one more year, or they know they have to dive head-first into next year's QB pool.

8. Indianapolis Colts: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

This would be one of the wildest stories of the draft, wouldn’t it? The Indianapolis Colts taking Peyton Manning’s nephew to be their franchise quarterback of the future would be wild, and it would serve to make millennials like me continually feel old. If you take a pulse on the NFL Draft community right now, people are just not very high on Arch Manning at all. It’s going to be fun to see what he can do this coming season and if he puts himself in this kind of conversation. We might have to wait for Arch in the NFL until 2027, but I’m still high on him as a prospect.

Key X-factor this season: Can Anthony Richardson progress or will Daniel Jones be a comeback player of the year candidate? If neither of those things happens, the Colts' direction is clear. But will Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen be part of that?