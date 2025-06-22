2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

The Browns used their top pick on a quarterback, and they lucked out by getting maybe the top offensive lineman off the board here with their other pick in the top 10 overall. The Browns picking twice in the top 10 overall means that some folks out there believe the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be one of the 10 worst teams in the league again in 2025. The Browns will certainly be hoping so, because they need the foundational pieces for their roster, which has quickly become one of the worst in the NFL.

Key X-factor this season (for the Jaguars): Ensuring you've invested in the right players as foundational pieces (Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter, Brian Thomas, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker). Be ready to spend big in 2026 NFL Free Agency.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams took a calculated risk by trading out of the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft entirely, instead taking a chance that the Atlanta Falcons would struggle with their first full year in the Michael Penix Jr. era. You can’t blame them, especially because the 2026 quarterback class could be absolutely perfect for them to start their Matthew Stafford succession plan. LaNorris Sellers has drawn some hype as a potential #1 overall pick and would be a fun dual-threat for Sean McVay to mold in his offense.

Key X-factor this season (for Falcons): Michael Penix Jr. and young defensive players have to take a big step forward, regardless of the team's win-loss record.