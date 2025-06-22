2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

11. Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

It’s going to be interesting to watch the Miami Dolphins in 2025. This is a roster that, if healthy, could be one of the best in the entire AFC. If they start to struggle with injuries, which has been the case in recent years, then they’re going to be a complete disaster again. The one area of this team that has gotten worse and is preventing me from buying them as true contenders is the offensive line. The offensive line for Miami lost Terron Armstead, and was already a problem area. They could be poised to take the best lineman available in 2026.

Key X-factor for this season: Find out which players you can truly build around and who needs to get traded to the highest bidder. You can't mess around with guys who can't stay healthy for too long.

12. New England Patriots: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The rebuilding project for Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots is going to take some time. This team could be one of the top up-and-coming teams in the league, but they need to do more work to the defensive front in order to truly get back in the mix with teams like Miami and Buffalo in the AFC East. The pass rush will get a jolt from free agent pickup Milton Williams, but the Patriots also brought in Harold Landry to try and add a veteran presence off the edge. This team needs pass rushers to emerge at the college level so they can cash in during the 2026 NFL Draft, and Rueben Bain is looking to bounce back after an injury-plauged 2024.

Key X-factor for this season: Drake Maye taking the next step is crucial, along with big-money free agents helping take the defense to another level.