2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

13. Seattle Seahawks: Francis Mauioga, OT, Miami

The Seattle Seahawks upgraded their weak offensive line with the addition of Grey Zabel in the 1st round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but I think they are far from done adding to that group. The offensive line in Seattle needed as many as three new starters at different points last season, and while you’ve got to give the young guys time to develop, I’m guessing we’re going to see offensive line at the top of their needs list once again in 2026. Francis Mauioga could end up being the top tackle in the class, so he’d be a nice value for Seattle.

Key X-factor for this season: Sweeping changes cannot reflect poorly on the new coaching staff. Sam Darnold needs to make everyone look smart.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

This is an extremely talented class of cornerbacks at the top, and Jermod McCoy might be the best of them all. The only issue is that he tore his ACL in January and his status for this coming season is in question. Do the Cardinals want to take another risk on an injured player at the position after taking Will Johnson in 2025? If McCoy can get back out there on the field in 2025, he might be worth the risk. Arizona has needed to upgrade their talent in the secondary for a while.

Key X-factor this season: Pass rushers need to make everyone's lives easier, especially Josh Sweat. If the pass rush struggles again this year, it could cost Jonathan Gannon his job.