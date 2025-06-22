2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Just like with Arch Manning, NFL Draft analysts right now seem to be very split on the polarizing Drew Allar out of Penn State. You can only imagine what NFL teams are saying about him right now. When it comes to physical traits and arm talent, Allar has #1 overall pick type of stuff. When it comes to decision-making, he might be more of a Day 3 pick when you watch him consistently. The optimistic view is that he figures out how to put it all together in 2025 and becomes a legitimate 1st-round player, and a team like the Steelers would love to cash in on the fall of a talent like this.

16. Dallas Cowboys: Anthony Hill, LB, Texas

The Dallas Cowboys could very well go with a running back or defensive back here, but I’m not sure they’d be able to pass on the allure of a guy like Anthony Hill Jr., a local product who can shrink the field for your defense. Hill makes it feel like Texas’s defense is out there playing with 12 guys a lot of times. He’s got outstanding range, instincts, and playmaking ability. He lives behind the line of scrimmage. Dallas will need more impact players like this after this season to create additional opportunities for the very well-paid offense.

