2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

19. Houston Texans: Tim Keenan, DL, Alabama

At this point, maybe the most accurate prediction we could make for the Houston Texans in next year’s draft is to trade out of this pick. It doesn’t seem like Houston is really set on sticking with their pick slots under GM Nick Caserio.

You absolutely have to consider the defensive trenches here as the Texans have tried time and time again to bring in veteran guys on short-term, low-risk types of deals and nothing has materialized into a long-term solution.

We saw them attack an overhaul of the offensive line in 2025, and the defensive line could get similar treatment in 2026.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Although he’s still the best tackle in the league right now (or top two), the injury to Tristan Wirfs this offseason has highlighted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ need to boost their depth at the tackle position.

Of course, you don’t want to just draft a backup with a first-round pick, so the Bucs will have to be certain that whatever player they are taking in this spot can also play guard if needed, but being in the position of making a future investment at the offensive tackle position is a luxury for an NFL GM, and Jason Licht is in that spot right now. If you have a weak spot on the offensive line, it doesn’t matter how good the rest of your roster is, anyway.