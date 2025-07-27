2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

21. Denver Broncos: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

The Denver Broncos are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the NFL during the 2026 offseason. Obviously, we’re all eager to find out how this team is going to play in 2025 after winning 10 games and finally drafting a quarterback in Bo Nix worth writing home about.

Sean Payton has this franchise on the upswing in a big way, making the playoffs despite $90 million in dead cap last year and obviously flipping the script on what was perceived to be one of the worst rosters in the league.

Getting younger on the offensive line should be an area of focus in the 2026 offseason, because the Broncos have the luxury of time right now. Isaiah World is going to get a chance to become OT1 in this class playing at Oregon this year but would be a great pick for Denver, which hasn’t selected an offensive tackle since 2017 (Garett Bolles).

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The departure of Joey Bosa this offseason for the Los Angeles Chargers can’t exactly be viewed as addition by subtraction, but it maybe marks the beginning of this team overhauling the pass rush. Bosa was unreliable with his availability, to say the least, but how much more are the Chargers going to get out of guys like Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree?

There’s a clear need for the pass rush to be upgraded, and Matayo Uiagalelei was one of the most productive players in the country last season at getting after the quarterback. The Chargers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but their roster situation off the edge is not great long-term.