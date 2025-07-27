2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

23. Green Bay Packers: AJ Harris, CB, Penn State

It’s difficult to understand why Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has put his team in the position they currently find themselves in at the cornerback position going into this season. He’s overhauled the wide receiver room twice since 2022 and has simply done very little (borderline nothing) to prepare for transition at the cornerback position.

The Packers have moved on from all of Rasul Douglas, Jaire Alexander, and Eric Stokes in the past couple of years, and what are they left with? Keisean Nixon is going to be playing a big role for this team. They are banking heavily on free agent Nate Hobbs staying healthy.

Gutekunst can believe in his late-round picks all he wants, but the cornerback position could be what sinks the Packers’ ship in 2025. They need to upgrade the talent there in a big way.

24. San Francisco 49ers: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The San Francisco 49ers have spent a decent amount of high draft capital on the wide receiver position in recent years, but they might be in position to have to do it again in 2026.

Ricky Pearsall has not been able to stay on the field thus far and has spent the majority of his first two years in the NFL dealing with injuries. Brandon Aiyuk has been dealing with an injury basically since the moment he signed his big-money contract, and he’s been the subject of trade rumors regardless of that deal.

The trade of Deebo Samuel this past offseason as well as the current contract situation of Jauan Jennings puts the 49ers in a tough position where they might need to take another receiver early. Luckily for them, Jordyn Tyson is the 1st receiver off the board in this scenario.