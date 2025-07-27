2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

25. Cincinnati Bengals: Christen Miller, DL, Georgia

You can really just take your pick of defensive players here. The Cincinnati Bengals have slowly, but surely, re-assembled their defense for the 2025 season. They ended the fiasco with Shemar Stewart that was way more difficult and ugly than it had to be. They got Demetrius Knight in the fold to replace Germaine Pratt.

Heck, if the Bengals can get Trey Hendrickson the type of deal he wants, they might have a little something cooking on that side of the ball. But it’s also entirely possible that this defense will be one of the worst in the league yet again in 2025, and a major reason for that is player personnel.

Christen Miller is maybe an underwhelming name to project here, but the Bengals need big men defensively who can help raise the floor of that front seven with toughness and physicality.

26. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

The addition of Deebo Samuel to the Commanders’ roster is not something that’s going to shape the long-term future of the team. Terry McLaurin is going to turn 30 years old in September. It’s possible that we’ve understated the level of need for new blood at the wide receiver position for this Commanders roster.

With Jayden Daniels playing like an MVP-caliber quarterback as a rookie, this team has to be aggressive in pursuing upgrades to surround him. While the defense needs some attention, GM Adam Peters is going to have to get aggressive via trades or free agency to boost the pass rush while adding talent at receiver to capitalize on the window his team suddenly finds itself in.