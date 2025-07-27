2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

27. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Remember earlier, we passed on quarterbacks for the Los Angeles Rams, but this seems like the perfect spot to stop the fall of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. The perception and discourse surrounding Allar has become toxic this offseason because certain folks are adamant that he’s never going to develop into an NFL-caliber passer, while others are enamored by his talent level.

The reality is, NFL teams will always believe they can mold guys like this, and unless Allar completely tanks this year at Penn State, he’s going to get 1st-round buzz in the offseason. And a team like the Rams provides the perfect landing spot for him to learn under Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, taking over in a Jordan Love-type of scenario down the line.

28. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

I was nearly positive the Buffalo Bills would use a high draft pick on the safety position this past year, but they didn’t do it. Buffalo obviously has one of the best and most well-rounded rosters in the entire NFL right now, but their secondary is a work in progress.

I loved the pick of Maxwell Hairston to get another playmaker at the cornerback position, but safety could once again be an area of need for them in the 2026 NFL Draft. Dillon Thieneman has been often discussed this offseason as a possible breakthrough 1st-round player at Oregon, and after transferring from Purdue, he has a chance to establish himself as one of the highest-floor prospects in the country.