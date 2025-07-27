2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

29. Detroit Lions: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

What the Detroit Lions should be looking at in the 2026 NFL Draft is simply the best defensive player on their board overall.

The Lions are already dealing with injuries and contract issues to a number of starters on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and could be repeating the disaster we saw last season when they lost nearly everyone in the starting lineup on that side of the ball.

The Lions are currently in the midst of dealing with contract and injury issues with Alex Anzalone, who could be entering his final year with the team. Anzalone had a lengthy injury history prior to arriving in Detroit, and he only played 10 games last year.

Now north of 30 years old, Detroit could be looking to upgrade their pairing with former first-round pick Jack Campbell.

30. Baltimore Ravens: DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

Sometimes when teams take chances on veteran free agents at premium positions, you could be getting your future NFL Draft indicators. The Baltimore Ravens have made a couple of veteran free agent moves in the 2025 offseason to add wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as well as cornerback Jaire Alexander, and as a result, we might see them go after receivers and corners early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

DJ McKinney is one of the players right now who is right on the fringe of being considered a unanimous first-round prospect. Playing in the shadow of Travis Hunter last year, McKinney has a chance to really break through in 2025 and become a top prospect in his own right. He’s got the size and ball skills to be a 1st-round player.