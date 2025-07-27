2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Kansas City Chiefs have been underwhelming at the running back position for quite some time now. They caught lightning in a bottle with Isiah Pacheco, but he doesn’t look like he’s going to be a long-term fixture at the position.

Neither does Kareem Hunt, quite frankly, and the Chiefs could be in a position after the 2025 season where they have to really start fresh at running back. If they get lucky, maybe they have a chance to take the first back off the board like they do in this scenario, snagging Jeremiyah Love and potentially getting the biggest steal of this 2026 NFL mock draft.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

The Philadelphia Eagles used a 1st-round pick on Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who isn’t an “edge rusher” by trade but has edge rusher in his blood and pass rush in his blood. But because he’s classified as an off-ball linebacker, that makes two years in a row in which Eagles GM Howie Roseman has not gone after a pass rusher for his defensive front, and he’s not going to be able to resist next offseason.

There are a number of potential fringe first-round players for the Eagles to consider in this spot, but one that I think folks are going to like more and more as the college football season rolls along is Illinois pass rusher Gabe Jacas, who has outstanding size and tenacity off the edge.

He’d be a fun fit for Vic Fangio’s already elite pass rush, which is going to be breaking in a couple of new guys as it is this season.