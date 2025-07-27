2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

3. Tennessee Titans: TJ Parker, DE, Clemson

The Titans hope they’ve found their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, and this year will hopefully not just be a trial. If it’s that bad, the Titans might move on from Ward just like the Cardinals once did with Josh Rosen, but things would not only have to be bad on the field, they’d probably have to be bad off of it as well.

General manager Mike Borgonzi has hitched his wagon to Ward, although I don’t believe the same is true of head coach Brian Callahan. This bad of a season for the Titans would lead to a head coach change. The Titans need defensive cornerstone pieces, especially off the edge where Arden Key is expected to lead the team in the pass rush department this season.

That's not exactly a position you want to be in.

4. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The New York Giants are another one of those teams that’s going to pop up in every top five of every 2026 NFL Mock Draft until the games start getting played, and we start seeing just how improved they are on the field.

And to be fair, they could still be bad again in 2025, but I’m not sure I see them being this bad again. The days of Tommy DeVito and other no-name quarterbacks (no offense) are over and the Giants have proven guys under center as well as a 1st-round pick to build around.

Regardless of whether this pick projection ends up being accurate, the Giants simply can’t pass on cornerstone types of pieces for their defense, and Caleb Downs has a chance to be the best and most consistent player from this class.