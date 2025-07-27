2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

5. New York Jets: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The rumors right now indicate that Arch Manning, who is a third-year sophomore with just two starts under his belt as a collegiate player, isn’t going to be leaving Texas no matter what after this season. With NIL money, that’s actually a pretty believable rumor. Manning could be on the Andrew Luck track as a prospect, where he’s going to spend four years at the college level no matter what.

If that ends up being the case, I think we’ll see the Jets go after a quarterback in this slot regardless. But if Manning does well this season, why not leave for the NFL? Maybe he wants to wait for a year in which the Browns aren’t lurking at the top of the draft, but this would be a great situation for him.

The Jets have every reason right now to be patient with a young quarterback, and general manager Darren Mougey was in Denver during the Peyton Manning era. This is exactly the type of player the Jets want to invest in at the game's most important position.

6. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Defensively, the Carolina Panthers are an absolute mess right now. There are some pieces on that side of the ball, but they absolutely need help in the trenches on that side of the ball and could go after a number of players here. Peter Woods would be a decent consolation prize to missing out on Milton Williams in 2025 NFL free agency, but the Panthers will be praying to the football gods for multiple elite edge players to emerge from this class.

They also just released veteran linebacker Josey Jewell who has been struggling to come back from concussion symptoms. Perhaps Anthony Hill of Texas will be a fit here. But anything other than defense with this selection should be considered a sin for GM Dan Morgan.

The Brian Burns trade has seemingly put a hex on the Carolina defense, which allowed the most points in the league last season.