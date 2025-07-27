2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Just like a number of teams near the top of this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have a horrible defense heading into the 2025 season. Maxx Crosby can only carry so much weight before he crumbles beneath it, and the Raiders are just putting way too much on his shoulders this upcoming season.

Anthony Hill Jr. is one of the top star defensive players in all of college football with range, athleticism, and playmaking ability. Pete Carroll will love him, and John Spytek has taken a number of LBs high in the draft, despite the fact that most teams are shying away from that.

Just like so many of the worst defenses in the NFL right now, the Raiders will take just about anything to upgrade that side of the ball. Beggars can't be choosers, but they would be putting a lot of pressure on Hill right away.

8. Indianapolis Colts: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The Indianapolis Colts need to sort out their long-term QB situation for good this offseason. Anthony Richardson is still just in his third season and hopefully has a lot of football ahead of him, but this is a pivotal year for the way the league perceives him.

If Richardson can’t win the Colts’ starting job this year, or keep hold of it as the season goes along, this team has to take another QB high, and they’re likely going to go with someone who has played a lot more ball than Richardson did at Florida.

Fernando Mendoza will spend this year endearing himself to fans in the state of Indiana after transferring to play for the Hoosiers, so this would be a wildly popular pick.