2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

9. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars): Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

If the Browns manage to get a young quarterback in place with their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they have to find a way to upgrade the offensive line with whatever pick they end up getting from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This pick was acquired in the deal to move down and pass on Travis Hunter, so the Browns had better hope they were right about that situation as well. I think a lot of folks are just assuming that it was a good deal because they got Mason Graham and another 1st-rounder out of it, but Hunter has a chance to be a really special player. The Browns cannot miss with this pick.

The sting of how things played out with Jedrick Wills could cause a lot of Browns fans to be concerned over the idea of drafting another Alabama tackle high, but you've got to remember that it's not about scouting the helmet -- scout the player. Proctor has been projected as a future top-10 NFL Draft pick since he was coming up from the high school ranks.

10. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Los Angeles Rams are frequently projected to go after a quarterback with this pick in 2026 NFL Mock Draft predictions, and I completely get it. A team that good doesn’t always find itself picking in the top 10, so if the Falcons gift them with that opportunity, they might as well strike while the iron is hot.

But the Rams have been in positions to take quarterbacks in recent years and they’ve been patient. If there’s not someone they love with this pick, they could shift their focus to the offensive tackle position, where blood clots have clouded the future of starting left tackle Alaric Jackson.

Getting a player like Francis Mauigoa could ultimately be too good of a value to pass on for the Rams, especially with that situation popping up this offseason.