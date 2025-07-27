2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

11. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

I don’t even know where to start with the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa is publicly calling out Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins traded two really good players for one and got fleeced in a trade with the Steelers. They have so many injury-prone star players. The roster is in a major state of transition, but Miami has a chance to bounce back quickly if their top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft can hit, and they can add talent to the secondary next offseason.

This year will be an evaluation year where they look for young guys to step up and become parts of the future foundation, but a player like Jermod McCoy (if healthy) can be a true CB1 and star for any NFL team that takes him.

He tore his ACL very late last season, and his availability for the start of this year is in question. If he can prove he's back to form before the end of the year, he should still be coveted by NFL teams and a clear CB1 candidate.

12. New England Patriots: Keldric Faulk, DE, Auburn

The New England Patriots are going to look like one of the most improved teams in the NFL in 2025 for a variety of reasons. The development of Drake Maye is at the top of that list, but the arrival of head coach Mike Vrabel is not far behind it.

Obviously, the Patriots are a roster in a state of transition, and one of the weakest areas of the roster is off the edge defensively. Harold Landry can whet everyone’s appetites and keep things ‘fine’ for the time being, but there is little doubt that the pass rush will be a continued area of focus in the 2026 offseason.

Keldric Faulk or Rueben bain – as of right now – would both be great options for the Patriots in this pick slots to bring heat off the edge.