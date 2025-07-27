2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

13. Seattle Seahawks: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The pick of Gray Zabel in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft was the tip of the iceberg for the Seattle Seahawks. This is a team that desperately needed help all over its offensive line in the 2024 season and it might not be something that can be fixed in just one offseason.

They’ll be back in the mix for offensive line help once again in the 2026 NFL Draft and, luckily for them, this is a good-looking class of players overall on the offensive line, especially at the top. The Seahawks get Caleb Lomu, who could immediately slot in as a starting right tackle as a rookie.

14. Arizona Cardinals: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

We’ll see what this season brings for the Arizona Cardinals, who have made a lot of changes to their pass rusher group over the last year. They obviously made their biggest move this offseason by adding free agent Josh Sweat, who should bring a much-needed consistent presence off the edge.

They also brought back Baron Browning, a young player who was added in a trade with the Denver Broncos in the middle of las season and showed some promise. As of right now, I think you have to keep the EDGE position in the top three needs for this team next offseason, and they wouldn’t be able to pass on a value like Rueben Bain here anyway.

Jonathan Gannon knows from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles that a great defense in the NFL is built around waves of pass rush, so even if they get a good year from a player like Browning, a first-round edge player could still be in the mix.