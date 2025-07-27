2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

The Pittsburgh Steelers are all-in on the 2025 season, which would make this finish to the 2025 campaign the biggest disappointment in recent franchise memory. It would be slightly shocking to see the Steelers be this bad in 2025, but if they are, you can expect even more dramatic changes for the team.

This is the last ride for Aaron Rodgers. It’s probably the last ride for other guys like Darius Slay, maybe even Cam Heyward. The Steelers don’t have much going for them beyond this season as of right now, because we have no clue what the future holds at quarterback. If they could get a prospect the caliber of LaNorris Sellers, they’d probably be dancing in the war room on draft night.

16. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

Tired of every 2026 NFL Mock Draft projecting the Dallas Cowboys to take another running back? Can we interest you in Caleb Banks out of Florida being added to the Dallas defensive line?

Absent other offensive linemen named “Tyler” reaching 1st-round status, I think at this point, the Cowboys have been pretty measured and consistent with the way they draft in the first round. While you’ll occasionally see a splash pick, they prefer to go after the biggest guys as early as possible.

Caleb Banks has a chance to become something special this season at Florida after racking up 4.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles last season.