2026 NFL Mock Draft: Entire first-round mock draft predictions

17. Chicago Bears: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

The Chicago Bears have placed a major emphasis on the offensive side of the ball the last couple of offseasons, and while the defense hasn’t exactly been neglected, the pass rush needs more attention than it’s gotten.

A veteran like Montez Sweat can only do so much for you, and there are just a few teams in the NFL with as rough of a situation off the edge as the Bears currently have. They, along with many other teams in the NFL this season, will be pleading with the football gods for pass rushers to emerge this season at the college level, because it’s looking like a thinner edge group at the top of the crop.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Minnesota Vikings won 14 games last season, but they may have a couple of potential fatal flaws this upcoming season. The first one is the quarterback position, which was a similar concern last year that the team managed to squash with a breakthrough year from Sam Darnold. Now that Darnold is in Seattle, can JJ McCarthy come back from a major injury and keep this operation humming in his first year as an NFL starter?

That’s a much taller order than people are making it seem.

The other potentially fatal flaw for the Vikings right now is their cornerback position, which is one of the worst in the NFL. Minnesota desperately needs players to step up for them in the secondary. This will be a focus in next year’s draft for sure, and they land AJ Terrell’s little bro off of Clemson’s loaded roster.