2026 NFL Mock Draft: First overall pick is traded in updated predictions

The 2026 NFL Draft is truly around the corner, and with the 2025 college football season coming to an end, it will soon make way for the NFL Combine, and then the draft at the end of April. There are going to be some very good NFL Draft candidates, and the QB class does appear to be quite solid as well.

At this point, the team slated to pick at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft will have some tough decisions to make, and we could even see the first overall pick getting traded depending on which team has that pick.

In our updated 2026 NFL mock draft, we do indeed see the first overall pick getting traded in a wild scenario that could legitimately happen.

Major trades shake up the top of latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New York Jets (via NYG) - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The New York Jets trade up with the New York Giants and take Fernando Mendoza, the QB from Indiana. The Jets have a ton of draft picks to play around with due to their major trades of Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

And the New York Giants traded back up into the first round last year to take Jaxson Dart, so they are likely wanting to get some draft capital back. This deal could make sense for both sides, and the Jets bring someone in the building in Mendoza who really can do a little bit of everything at the position.

2. Las Vegas Raiders - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Las Vegas Raiders grab Dante Moore from Oregon and let that chaos ensure in front of them. With the second overall pick, the Raiders would be guaranteed to have one of Mendoza or Moore fall into their laps.

The Raiders have to cut ties with Geno Smith after the season and start fresh. Dante Moore could make a lot of sense for this desperate franchise in need of some stability at the most important position in sports.