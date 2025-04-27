2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

For the 100th time in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft already, we have a quarterback coming off the board. In all reality, are we going to see this many quarterbacks fly off the board in the top 19 picks? Not likely, but we did see six of them go in the top 12 of the 2024 NFL Draft, so anything is possible.

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear poised to add Aaron Rodgers this year, but that’s not a long-term solution. They could be one of the many teams eyeing next year’s class at the position as a more ideal investment, and Cade Klubnik is one of a handful of guys getting #1 overall pick type talk this offseason already.

The Steelers seemingly did Rodgers a solid by passing on quarterbacks all throughout the 2025 NFL Draft, but they won't be obligated to do so in 2026 if they are in this position, which is outside of the playoffs.

20. Chicago Bears: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Bears have effectively surrounded Caleb Williams with the best possible weapons after the selection of Colston Loveland out of Michigan in the 1st round. They could potentially look for the next “Jahmyr Gibbs” in next year’s draft, but they definitely need to add pieces to the defensive side of the ball as well.

David Bailey is a speed rusher who transferred to Texas Tech from Stanford and gives the Bears another weapon to get after the quarterback and steal extra possessions for Williams and the offense. Just this past season, he had a whopping five forced fumbles and seven sacks.

Those kinds of skills getting to the quarterback will always be of interest to NFL teams.