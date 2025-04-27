2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

21. Gren Bay Packers: Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

For the second consecutive offseason, the Green Bay Packers have sort of forsaken the cornerback position. It’s shocking that they haven’t done more to address such an important, premium position on a loaded roster. What has been one of the more shocking developments of the 2025 NFL Draft weekend is that Jaire Alexander has remained in Green Bay despite some pretty heavy rumors he could be headed elsewhere in a trade.

With that said, general manager Brian Gutekunst has a type that he looks for regardless of position, and Jalon Kilgore fits it. He’s a big, athletic player at his position who had outstanding ball production (5 INTs) last season.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sort of shocked everyone when they took Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but you can never have too many weapons in the passing game when you throw as much as the Bucs do. With that said, if this team is going to be throwing the ball a ton, they’re likely going to get in some shootouts and will need more players to come in and rush the passer off the edge. There are a number of guys who seem to be intriguing fits here in the later portion of round one, and a lot of potential round one edge guys in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cashius Howell is a former Bowling Green transfer who needs an explosive year of production, but his talent warrants this high of a selection.