2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

23. Houston Texans: Charles Jagusah, OL, Notre Dame

The Houston Texans absolutely need to continue investing on the offensive line after the mass exodus we saw from that unit in the 2025 offseason. Houston made a bold couple of moves to bring in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to bolster a wide receiver room that lost Stefon Diggs to free agency and Tank Dell to injury, but CJ Stroud won’t be able to find anyone open if he’s always looking up at the sky.

The Texans understand that team-building is a long-term deal and last year was a great reminder that they are still a reloading team in a number of ways. They will need to add pieces to that offensive line and Charles Jagusah might be the best interior lineman on the board in next year’s class.

24. Denver Broncos: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

The Denver Broncos are going to be a fascinating team this coming season, because after struggling with a poor supporting cast around Bo Nix in 2024, they didn’t do a ton to support him this offseason. Now, to be fair, they added Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it does feel like the Broncos went with an overly budget-friendly approach.

Although Courtland Sutton is expected to get a contract extension, Malachi Fields is exactly the type of receiver Sean Payton covets with size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and is also a team captain, which is a very important quality for the Denver Broncos in their high picks.