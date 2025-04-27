2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

27. Washington Commanders: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

The Washington Commanders have done such a great job of building around young quarterback Jayden Daniels, who absolutely lit up the NFL in his first season after winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU. The Commanders made Josh Conerly their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and they traded for Laremy Tunsil, but they can continue to load up on the offensive line. What is the future of the guard position there in Washington?

Spencer Fano is a big, athletic road grader who plays tackle for the Utah program but could slide inside at the next level and give them some value here late in the 1st round.

28. Buffalo Bills: Suntarine Perkins, EDGE, Ole Miss

28. Buffalo Bills: Suntarine Perkins, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills have revamped their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft but they’re not likely done. As this team pursues a Super Bowl title, they need players who can make a difference late in games and the #1 area you’ve got to look at is in the passing game offensively and the passing game defensively. You go get pass rushers who can consistently cause problems off the edge when you get the chance.

Suntarine Perkins might be the most underrated player in this mock draft after racking up 10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last year on a loaded Ole Miss defensive front. How does he fare with extra attention paid to him in 2025?