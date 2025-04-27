2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

31. Detroit Lions: Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

The Detroit Lions likely don’t want to start thinking about the quarterback position anytime soon, but you never know when you’re going to have to put one eye on the future at the game’s most important position. It’s not really the way of things in the NFL as much anymore to take 2-3 year development projects or contingency plans at the position, but perhaps the Lions will go that route depending on what happens in 2025.

Sam Leavitt is one of a wide variety of quarterbacks generating first-round hype this offseason after a very strong first year with the Arizona State program in 2024.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

The Philadelphia Eagles are always looking to upgrade the defensive front. The only regret I have in making this mock draft selection here is that Gabe Jacas didn’t play his college ball at either Alabama or Georgia.

The Eagles obviously prioritize their pass rush every single year when it comes to the NFL Draft, and I don’t expect the 2026 NFL Draft to be any different. Gabe Jacas is a really interesting player to monitor for this upcoming season after he had 13 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks, along with three forced fumbles.

He could be a significant riser throughout next year’s draft process.