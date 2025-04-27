2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

There is a lot of reloading yet to be done for the Las Vegas Raiders defensively, but there’s no denying that this roster is significantly improved compared to what it looked like before Pete Carroll and John Spytek arrived.

The Raiders have kind of crushed the 2025 offseason and I’d be surprised if they’re this bad next year. But they won’t scoff at the chance to add a playmaker on the interior defensive line like Peter Woods, who would be able to take advantage of all the attention that gets paid to Maxx Crosby.

Pete Carroll knows his defense is going to need to be tough and deep at all three levels to compete in the AFC West and this pick would help.

8. Carolina Panthers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

The Carolina Panthers used their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but they followed it up by getting aggressive for some help on the defensive side of the ball. I think we’ll see that theme continue into the 2026 NFL Draft for this team, which really needs to add as many blue-chip guys to that side of the ball as they possibly can.

Anthony Hill Jr. is coming off of a ridiculous year with 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and four forced fumbles at the off-ball linebacker position. That kind of production is going to catch the eyes of NFL talent evaluators and this guy could buck recent trends for off-ball linebackers and go in the top 10.