2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock draft with teams desperate for QBs

15. San Francisco 49ers: Jermond McCoy, CB, Tennessee

How can you tell when a team internally believes it is rebuilding or reloading? Well, they start to load up on players in the trenches in the NFL Draft. Smart teams will do this regardless, but the 49ers have had to really get after their reloading process and ditch a lot of bad contracts.

As a result, not every position was adequately given a makeover, including the cornerback position. There could be some concern about Jermond McCoy this coming season since he had an ACL injury, but if he plays well in 2025, he’ll be a top 20 prospect.

Another position I considered here was at running back, where Christian McCaffrey's future could be interesting beyond this coming season. We know the 49ers will never lack weapons under Kyle Shanahan.

16. Seattle Seahawks: Zxavian Harris, DL, Ole Miss

It’s got to be a trench-heavy couple of years for the Seattle Seahawks on either side of the ball, and we know NFL teams are going to be all over that Ole Miss program after the number of guys we saw head off to the NFL in the 2025 Draft.

Although his name is going to be brutal to type in for every mock draft we make between now and the 2026 NFL Draft, Zxavian Harris has the chance to be the next guy coming out of that program who can give NFL teams a disruptive threat in the interior defensive line.

Looking at Seattle's offensive line, it wouldn't be a shocker to see them go back to that well even after using a 1st-round pick on Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL Draft.