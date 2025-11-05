2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions after best trade deadline ever

9. Washington Commanders: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The injury bug has bitten the Washington Commanders a lot worse than many teams this season, and they just haven't been able to recover. One area they've struggled, in particular, is at wide receiver. Jordyn Tyson's big play ability would be welcomed for young QB Jayden Daniels, who would know him well.

10. Baltimore Ravens: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

After what we saw from the Ravens in their win against the Miami Dolphins, don't expect them to be picking this high for much longer. But regardless, a first-round edge rusher could be on the docket after the team traded former first-round pick Odafe Oweh.

11. Los Angeles Rams: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Someone is going to take a chance on Kadyn Proctor's elite combination of size and athletic traits at some point, and the Rams make as much sense as anyone. This team doesn't have a ton of holes so they can afford to invest in the trenches with their prime NFL Draft real estate.

12. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

After making a change at quarterback, benching Kyler Murray for Jacoby Brissett, the plot has thickened considerably for the Cardinals in the 2025 offseason. But regardless, the offensive line is going to need an upgrade. Francis Mauigioa can play either right tackle or guard.

13. Houston Texans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

One of the biggest needs that has revealed itself for the Texans this season is the running back position. With Joe Mixon out, the Houston run game has just not been consistent. Jeremiyah Love would bring some much needed pop.

14. Dallas Cowboys: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

With two first-round picks after the Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys have to address the EDGE group, right? Donovan Ezeiruaku looks like a long-term keeper, but another player like TJ Parker would give this team even more weapons off the edge.

15. Minnesota Vikings: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The VIkings' cornerback need wasn't really a problem earlier in the season, but it could become more and more pronounced as the year goes along. Mansoor Delane has emerged as arguably the CB1 of this class and would be a great value here in the middle of round one.

16. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

The Carolina Panthers would be sprinting to the podium in this case. Peter Woods has been a lock for the top 10 of most mock drafts we've done this year, so getting him here and keeping him in the Carolinas would be fantastic.