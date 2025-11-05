2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions after best trade deadline ever

17. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a decent amount in their secondary over the past couple of years, and Jermod McCoy might be the #1 corner in this class if not for an injury suffered back in January. This would be a great fit, and we know the Chiefs aren't afraid to take players with injury or off-field concerns.

18. Chicago Bears: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Chicago Bears have so many pieces offensively, and while they could continue building on the offensive line or running back, the pass rush needs attention as well. David Bailey has been one of the best in college football this season.

19. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

After landing a potential franchise QB of the future with their top pick, the Browns get their guy a weapon and do a little fan service in the process. Carnell Tate looks like the next in line coming out of that Ohio State program, which is cranking out quality receiver prospects year after year.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Steelers need a plan post-Aaron Rodgers. They are obviously all-in this season, but they can't be shy about going back to the well for a first-round quarterback after the abject failure that was the Kenny Pickett selection.

21. Detroit Lions: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions need to upgrade off the edge significantly. They now have Aidan Hutchinson locked into a long-term deal, but adding players who can win in one-on-one situations or take pressure off of Hutchinson is essential.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah

The Chargers have lost both starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to season-ending injuries this year. And now they just have to hope and pray that both guys not only can come back healthy, but that Justin Herbert isn't hurt in their absence. Fortifying the offensive line will be a top priority.

23. San Francisco 49ers: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

After going all-in to upgrade their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 49ers pick up right where they left off with the selection of Avieon Terrell. Getting playmakers in the secondary would help take this defense to another level under Robert Saleh.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

With the selection the Cowboys got from the Packers, they upgrade the linebacker position with one of the top playmakers in the country. For a defense that has been horrendous all year, the Cowboys might be cooking with something if Sonny Styles is cleaning up behind Quinnen Williams.