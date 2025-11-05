2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions after best trade deadline ever

25. Bufalo Bills: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Buffalo Bills might have the most obvious wide receiver need of any team in the NFL heading into the 2026 offseason. And if they can get Makai Lemon, they might be dancing around the war room on draft night. He might be WR1 in the class.

26. Seattle Seahawks: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Seattle Seahawks don't have many roster weaknesses right now. We know Mike Macdonald needs playmakers at the linebacker position for his defense to be operating at maximum efficiency, so this would be a smart pick.

27. Los Angeles Rams: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Rams traded for Roger McCreary this year to sort of put a bandage over the cornerback position, but they need long-term pieces there. Colton Hood has been phenomenal this year for the Vols defense.

28. Denver Broncos: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

There are a number of spots that could make sense for the Broncos here, but getting an upgrade on the interior offensive line might make sense. Starting center Luke Wattenberg is a free agent next year and Ben Powers has missed some serious time this year with a biceps injury.

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Cade Otton is set to hit free agency next year and the Buccaneers couldn't script a better option to drop to their pick in next year's draft. Kenyon Sadiq is the TE1 of the class and a dynamic weapon in the passing game.

30. New England Patriots: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The New England Patriots could go with another offensive lineman or receiver here for Drake Maye, but getting tougher in the trenches is always on the table for a Mike Vrabel-coached team. LT Overton can play multiple positions up front and be versatile chess piece.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

The Philadelphia Eagles swung a deal for former first-round pick Jaelan Phillips at the NFL trade deadline, and we know Howie Roseman is never done adding in the trenches. He loves getting big men out of the SEC.

32. New York Jets: A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

The Jets traded both Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, so the defensive line and cornerback positions have to be front and center in next year's draft as well as cornerback. A'Mauri Washington has been tremendous this season and looks like an instant impact player at the next level.