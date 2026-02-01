2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

The one thing that has stuck out about the 2026 NFL Draft class is that the talent itself just isn't that deep, and the quarterback class is weaker. In typical NFL Draft fashion, it seems like the 2027 NFL Draft could bring a much deeper class at the position.

This could force many teams across the NFL this offseason to get a bit creative and try to find some different solutions. We could potentially see draft picks getting traded more frequently than usual, which could end up being very entertaining to experience.

But at the end of the day, NFL teams have to be able to draft and develop - that's the one guaranteed way to sustain success in this league, and there isn't a shortcut, either. Our latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft is one round long but has some blockbuster trades. Let's get into it.

Updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Blockbuster trades highlight updated Round 1 mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

It's really only a matter of time before the Las Vegas Raiders draft Fernando Mendoza. While he's not necessarily an elite prospect, he can honestly do a bit of everything at the position and could turn into a functional, competent NFL starter. However, the Raiders have botched the QB position for years now, so there is no guarantee that he pans out.

But one thing is almost for certain - Mendoza will be the Raiders' first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

With Dante Moore heading back to Oregon, the New York Jets pivot to Arvell Reese, a a day one starter off the EDGE and someone who can immediately factor into opposing offensive gameplans. Like the Raiders picking Mendoza, the Jets choosing Reese is honestly just waiting to happen.