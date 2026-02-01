2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

It’s a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After nearly 20 years of Mike Tomlin being the head coach, he stepped down, and Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy now takes over as the head man. It’s been a very interesting offseason already for Pittsburgh, as many fans seemed to be pounding the table for a younger coach.

McCarthy is in his 60s and might not bring a high ceiling to the team, but one thing he does bring is a sharp offensive mind, and that’s what the Steelers need. I’d be shocked if the Steelers didn’t do notable homework on one or more quarterbacks this offseason.

Heck, Aaron Rodgers could be back in the picture for a year, but I do think we see at least one notable addition to the room in 2026, whether it’s in free agency or the NFL Draft. With no legitimate QB prospect to snag at pick 21, the Steelers opt to bolster the defensive line with Kayden McDonald.

Some of the key players along the DL are getting up there in age, so it’s never a bad idea to install some younger players for that inevitable transition takes place.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Chargers will finally get serious about the offensive line this offseason, right?

Right??

The Chargers at least need two new starters along the OL, and being able to snag Caleb Lomu, the other Utah tackle, at pick 22, feels like a steal. When Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt both return from their respective injuries, it’s going to be quite interesting to see how the starting OL eventually shakes out.

I would not rule out the possibility of the Chargers perhaps drafting Lomu and also then kicking Slater to the interior. A guard or center spot might end up being the best course of action, with Alt and Lomu as the bookends.

But no matter how you slice it, the front office has to invest in the right players, as LA’s offensive line, even with a healthy Alt and Slater, was a bit of a mess in 2025.