2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

It was a year to forget for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it seems like this team hates the odd-numbered seasons. In 2021, 2023, and 2025, Philly has gone one-and-done in the playoffs, but in 2022 and 2024, they’ve made it to the Super Bowl, winning in 2024.

It’s an interesting pattern, but much of if boils down to the up-and-down nature of the offense - the Eagles need a new offensive coordinator every year at this point. Whether it’s a former OC getting a head coaching job the following year or a bad performance by the replacement, Philly can’t find consistency.

The offensive side of the ball is going to be addressed in the NFL Draft, and the Eagles are going to find themselves making a blockbuster trade in just a few picks. They’ll use one of their first-round picks on Vega Ioane, a day one starter along the interior and a guard who plays with a nasty edge.

This is a wise addition, and it falls in line with Howie Roseman always prioritizing the trenches.

24. Cleveland Browns Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The Cleveland Browns also get in on the guard fun and take Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon at pick 24 in our latest mock draft. The Browns are likely losing both Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio to free agency this offseason, so some OL help is needed.

Defensively, Cleveland is in a good spot, so you can expect to see a heavy offensive investment in 2026. The QB position is going to be an interesting one to sort out, though. Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson are the QBs of note on the roster - it’s not looking pretty right now, but if nothing else, the Browns having two first-round picks in 2026 can help set a foundation for an eventual young QB to come into.