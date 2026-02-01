2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

Chicago Bears trade pick 25 and 2027 1st-Round Pick to Las Vegas Raiders for DE Maxx Crosby

25. Las Vegas Raiders - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Another blockbuster trade we have in Round 1 of this mock draft sees the Chicago Bears parting with two first-round picks: one in 2026, and one in 2027 for Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s not a mystery that the Bears need some pass-rush help, and Crosby is one of the best in the NFL at that. This is also major deja vu, as the Bears and Raiders worked through a trade years ago for Khalil Mack.

The Bears won 11 games in 2025, won the NFC North, and also advanced into the NFC Divisional Round. They did this with a subpar defensive line. Getting fiercer off the edge is going to be a huge priority for Chicago this offseason.

The Raiders now have two first-round picks in this mock draft, and they’ll snag some WR help and take Denzel Boston from Washington. Vegas traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025, so they do need another WR to give to Fernando Mendoza.

Buffalo Bills trade pick 26 to Philadelphia Eagles for WR AJ Brown

26. Philadelphia Eagles - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Here we go! Yet another major trade sees the Buffalo Bills sending their first-round pick, the 26th overall selection, to the Eagles for AJ Brown. The Bills get a legitimate no. 1 WR, something they’ve been missing for years.

Buffalo’s lack of overall consistent weaponry was a huge reason why this team again fell short of making it to the Super Bowl. It was a huge issue, and if AJ Brown got to play for the Bills for the 2025 playoffs, Buffalo is likely playing for a Super Bowl.

The Bills have to get aggressive, and they did something like this years ago with Stefon Diggs. GM Brandon Beane cooks up another trade, so with a second first-round pick, Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman selects KC Concepcion, a first-round WR prospect who is elite with the ball in his hands.