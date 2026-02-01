2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

29. Los Angeles Rams - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

The Los Angeles Rams use their second first-round pick on Brandon Cisse, a cornerback from South Carolina. After taking some tackle help at the top of the first round thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams address another key area of need, the secondary.

I have lightly seen some trade ideas centered around the possibility that the Kansas City Chiefs could trade Trent McDuffie to the LA Rams for this pick - that seems like a decent enough idea, but the Rams may want to continue drafting and developing on defense, as GM Les Snead has done this in a big way with the defensive line.

The Rams did fall short this year, but having two first-round picks could be enough to get this team right back in the mix as one of the best in the NFL in 2026.

Denver Broncos trade pick 30 to Miami Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle

30. Miami Dolphins - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Our final blockbuster trade here in Round 1 sees the Miami Dolphins trading WR Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for the 30th pick. The Broncos seemed to have some degree of interest in Waddle during the trade deadline, but they did not pull the trigger.

With how successful 2025 was for the Broncos, the time is now to make a major move like this. Bo Nix is very clearly a franchise QB, and not only is he still on his rookie deal, but the Broncos have the NFL Draft resources and the cap space to be very aggressive this offseason.

The Dolphins get a second first-round pick and bolster the secondary with Colton Hood from Tennessee. New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley did have to deal with a below-average CB room in 2025, so he surely would want to make sure that does not happen with the Dolphins.