2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

3. Arizona Cardinals - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Arizona Cardinals could go in a number of different directions with their first-round pick here in 2026. They don't have a clear QB to take, as Dante Moore is back at Oregon, and the only first-round caliber QB may have been Fernando Mendoza, who is off the board.

Arizona is also in a bit of a transition period, as Jonathan Gannon is no longer the head coach, but this job as a whole just isn't that enticing, as the NFC West might be the best division in football, and the Cardinals are a distant fourth compared to the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers.

All three of those teams also have a legitimate QB situation. In this case, though, it's really never a bad idea to bolster the trenches, so the Cards grab Spencer Fano at pick three. Fano has played both tackle spots in college and could be a day one starter along the offensive line for whoever the Week 1 quarterback is.

4. Tennessee Titans - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans have made some stellar moves this offseason. Robert Saleh as the head coach and Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator are great moves. Tennessee also has a ton of cap space and a QB in Cam Ward who really played well down the stretch in 2025. All of a sudden, Tennessee could be trending upward in a massive way.

It honestly would not shock me if the Titans leapfrogged the Indianapolis Colts and sent them to the cellar of the AFC South. At pick four, the Titans get some pass-rush help and take Rueben Bain Jr from Miami. Sure, Bain is a bit undersized, but he's a great football player, and teams should draft great football players, period.