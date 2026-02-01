2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

5. New York Giants - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The New York Giants have made a huge move this offseason, and one that could change their franchise for the next decade. John Harbaugh is going to be a home run of a hire for this franchise, and a huge draw for the Giants job was that stellar defensive line and Jaxson Dart, who absolutely has the goods.

The G-Men aren't too far off right now, in my opinion, as one of the franchise's primary issues was the head coach stability. It would not shock me if the Giants actually competed for the NFC East in 2026. However, this team still has to go about filling their needs. The CB room is one that could use a boost. Sure, there's been an investment in the secondary, but more is necessary.

The Giants snag Jermod McCoy from Tennessee at pick five. Believe it or not, the Giants' roster is close, and we've seen John Harbaugh win year after year. The infrastructure is in place for this team to flirt with double-digit wins in 2026.

6. Cleveland Browns - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Todd Monken is the pick for the Cleveland Browns head coaching job, and I do see a lot of people voicing their displeasure with the move, but why? Monken is a strong offensive mind, and wherever he goes, the offense thrives.

He most recently was with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson's insane 2024 season that somehow didn't result in another MVP was with Monken as the offensive coordinator. We could expect an offensive focus in the 2026 NFL Offseason and into the NFL Draft.

The Browns draft Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State and hopefully find a future WR1. The team probably had that in mind with Jerry Jeudy, but he's been a forgettable and almost unplayable addition.