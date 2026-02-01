2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

9. Kansas City Chiefs - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a tough spot right now. They are over the cap for 2026, have to make several moves to get cap complaint, have an average at best roster, and saw their starting QB tear his ACL near the end of the regular season.

I am sure many people are expecting the Chiefs to bounce back, but much of the trouble this team is in now is thanks to Brett Veach, a GM who gets a bit too much credit. The roster, as I said, is just average. The Chiefs need new, explosive faces all over the place, but this is especially true along the defensive line.

The Chiefs opt to take David Bailey, a hyper-productive player form Texas Tech, at pick nine. Given that it might not be likely KC has this high of a first-round pick for a while, this selection has to pan out, period.

Kansas City could address the weaponry on offense in free agency, which could pave the way for them to take some valuable positions in the NFL Draft, like any position in the trenches.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Cincinnati Bengals are another team that needs to make a noticeable investment on the defensive side of the ball. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's prime years are being wasted at this point. This team has now missed the playoffs for a third year in a row, and in the two seasons Cincy made the playoffs, 2021 and 2022, they at least advanced to the AFC title game.

Caleb Downs might be the best non-QB prospect in the class and projects as an extremely versatile defensive back in the NFL. Cincy's defensive issues have to get fixed in 2026, or trouble could be on the horizon.