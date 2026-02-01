2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round predictions include blockbuster trades

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went through a wild season in 2025. After a wicked-hot start, the team collapsed and totally fell out of the playoff picture. All of a sudden, this feels like a ‘do or die’ year for many people on the team and in the coaching staff.

But to be fair to the Bucs, they dealt with a ton of injuries, and in some instances, the injuries are just too much to overcome. You can reasonably expect this team to be better if the players are healthier.

Sure, that’s easier said than done, but it could also help if the Bucs added Sonny Styles, a top LB prospect. Tampa has to get a bit nastier in the middle of the defense. Styles is a day one starter who can do a little bit of everything at the position. You can’t really go wrong with this type of pick at the 15th slot in the first round.

New York Jets trade pick 16 to Arizona Cardinals for QB Kyler Murray and 2026 3rd-Round Pick

16. Arizona Cardinals - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Our first blockbuster trade is a major one - the New York Jets are trading their second first-round pick, the 16th selection, to the Arizona Cardinals for QB Kyler Murray and a third-round pick in the same draft.

The Jets, for the time being, get some QB stability but also get a third-rounder in return, as Murray is coming off an injury and has a massive contract. The Cardinals then double-down on the offensive side of the ball and snag Makai Lemon, a WR from USC they could insert into a room that already has Marvin Harrison Jr and Michael Wilson.

As for the Jets, they get a QB in Murray who can return some respectability to the position for a couple of years while the front office figures out a more legitimate long-term plan at the position. I do believe this could be a beneficial move for both franchises.