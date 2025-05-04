2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

23. Green Bay Packers - Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Right now, it does seem like Jaire Alexander returning to the Green Bay Packers is on the table. For much of the 2025 NFL Offseason, a divorce seemed likely. Well, even if Alexander does return, he would not be here for the long-term and would still present an eventual CB need.

The Packers are another one of those teams who are good-not-great, so we’ll see if they can make any progress in the loaded NFC North in 2025. I happen to think that they can, since the Minnesota Vikings are turning to a de-facto rookie QB, and the Detroit Lions lost both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs.

What Green Bay wants is right in front of them, so if they can’t get it done, it won’t be anyone’s fault but their own. In this 2026 NFL mock draft, we have them bolstering an already good secondary with Domani Jackson from Alabama.

24. Los Angeles Rams - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Los Angeles Rams have been among the best teams in the NFL at drafting over the recent half-decade or so. They’ve totally rebuilt their defensive line and have hit on a ton of players. All of a sudden, much of this roster is quite young and looks a lot different than the superteam they assembled in the 2021 NFL Season.

GM Les Snead hopes to keep this up with Dillon Thieneman, a safety from Oregon. The Rams could use more secondary help, and they could also use a legitimate enforcer at inside linebacker, but we have them addressing safety here in this mock draft.

With Matthew Stafford back in the mix for the 2025 NFL Season, the Rams again figure to be a Super Bowl contender. How much longer will Stafford play, though?