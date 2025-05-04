2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

25. San Francisco 49ers - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The San Francisco 49ers were apparently offered a second-round pick for George Kittle, but turned it down. If you ask me, that is horrific roster-building from John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. Kittle is getting old and is clearly not going to be a long-term fixture for them at this point.

But they may have proved me wrong with a four-year extension for the tight end, as it seems like they still view the former Iowa Hawkeye as a crucial piece of their defense. The Niners have said goodbye to a ton of former veteran players this offseason, including Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Deebo Samuel.

This team is in a new era of football but still hope to compete and perhaps earn a Wild Card playoff spot. In this mock draft, they are actually picking 25th, so they did indeed make the postseason. With Brock Purdy likely getting an extension soon, the Niners will have to hit on some young players, so perhaps Jordyn Tyson, a WR from Arizona State, can be their next NFL Draft gem.

26. Cincinnati Bengals - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Stop me if you have heard this before: the Cincinnati Bengals need offensive line help. They did address the OL in the 2025 NFL Draft, but given that this team is poorly run, there will always be multiple notable roster holes. It’s unfortunate, but here we are.

The Bengals will be an elite team in 2025 if they can simply field an average defense, but that obviously was a challenge in 2024, as they ended up in a 4-8 hole at one point before winning five games in a row to end the season.

Cincy doesn’t address defense in this NFL mock draft, but they took a crucial position and grab Blake Miller, a tackle from Clemson.

Will we see the Bengals bouncing back in the 2025 NFL Season?