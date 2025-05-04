2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Kansas City Chiefs are picking 31st overall in this 2026 NFL mock draft, and they go with Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk, who had 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2024 as a sophomore. He’s already got the upside and the production, so this could end up being a massive get for the Chiefs a year from now.

The Chiefs used their first-round pick on Josh Simmons, a tackle from Ohio State, and if not for a brutal knee injury, Simmons would have gone a lot higher, so methinks the Chiefs got themselves a future left tackle, and a legitimate one at that.

It’s needed, as in both of their Super Bowl losses, Patrick Mahomes was running for his life. They got brutalized and spit out by the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX in what was a truly embarrassing performance.

We’ll see if the OL can be more stable in 2025, but they did trade Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, so they are down their best OL heading into the new season.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The defending Super Bowl champions will obviously look to become one of the handful of NFL franchises to win two Super Bowls in a row. This is their second title under GM Howie Roseman, who has been among the best in the NFL for years and is already a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Roseman has had to re-do the defensive side of the ball a bit this offseason, as Milton Williams and Josh Sweat left in free agency, and they traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. Oddly enough, I could see a major WR move on the horizon as well, as both DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown have been coexisting nicely, but it would not shock me if one of them was moved next offseason for some cap relief.

The Eagles could try to replenish the room with WR Denzel Boston from Washington, perhaps not missing a beat on offense.

There you have it, a 2026 NFL mock draft, highlighting the first round.