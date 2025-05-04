2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

3. New Orleans Saints - Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Another QB who could throw his hat into the mix in the 2026 NFL Draft is Cade Klubnik of Clemson. The New Orleans Saints did use a second-round pick on Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Shough is not a slam-dunk prospect, and the Saints may not even have an idea where their QB position sits heading into 2025.

Derek Carr is apparently dealing with a shoulder injury, so it is not clear yet if he'll be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL Season. However, if the Saints end up picking third overall, it would be hard for the, in my opinion, to pass up on a first-round QB prospect, as there was not one available to them with pick nine in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Klubnik heads to the Saints with pick three in this NFL mock draft.

4. Tennessee Titans - Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

A top pass-rusher from Penn State? Yes, please! One team that could pick very high in the 2026 NFL Draft that may not take a QB is the Tennessee Titans, who used the first overall pick on Cam Ward this past draft. Ward is absolutely going to get every chance to be the guy, and the hope here is that the Titans do not rush anything and allow him the leash to develop.

Now yes, if Ward is historically bad and clearly not cutting it even as a rookie QB in the NFL, the Titans might already want to change course, but I doubt that will be the case. They'll look to bolster their defensive front and get nastier on defense in what could be a huge draft for the future of the franchise. Tennessee takes Dani Dennis-Sutton at pick four in this mock draft.