2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

7. Indianapolis Colts - Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Indianapolis Colts have a disastrous QB situation as we progress into the 2025 NFL Season, but they did draft Riley Leonard in the NFL Draft, and I am so serious when I say that Leonard may already be their best QB. That sounds insane, but it just might be true.

It's still likely that one of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones is their Week 1 starter, so them finishing with a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is likely. In this case, we could see Indy blow it up in a way and part with long-time GM Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.

A new front office might want to immediately make a push for a potential franchise QB, so they take a stab at Garrett Nussmeier from LSU at pick seven in our recent NFL mock draft.

Would this be the right move for the Colts?

8. Cleveland Browns - Kadyn Proctor, QB, Alabama

Remember, the Cleveland Browns will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they were able to get the first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars due to them trading down three spots into the Jags original slot at pick five. The Browns missed out on Travis Hunter but did still draft a blue-chip talent in Mason Graham from Michigan.

Well, the Browns use their second first-round pick on Kadyn Proctor, a top tackle prospect. If you told Browns fans that their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft were LaNorris Sellers and Proctor, they might absolutely take that right now. It would be a wise move for this franchise to prioritize the most important the positions on a football field.

Kadyn Proctor heads to the Browns at pick eight in this 2026 NFL mock draft.