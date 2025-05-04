2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

9. Las Vegas Raiders - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Geno Smith this past offseason, but Smith is not a franchise QB, so the Raiders should operate as if they have that need. Them picking ninth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft should tell the front office that an upgrade at QB needs to happen. Well, Drew Allar is there for the taking and is already the fifth QB taken within the first nine picks.

It should be a QB rich draft, and with three franchise QBs in the AFC West already, the Raiders have to join the party at some point if they want to actually contend within the division, let alone the entire AFC.

Drew Allar is the pick for Vegas in this mock draft.

10. Los Angeles Rams - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Los Angeles Rams are another team that currently has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Atlanta Falcons shockingly traded their first-round pick next year to move back up in the first round for James Pearce Jr, a pass rusher from Tennessee.

It does not seem like a great move for Atlanta, but the Rams are not complaining, and the Falcons may have given the Rams some ammunition to actually move up in the 2026 NFL Draft for a future franchise QB. For now, though, we will draft as if the Rams do not have to address their QB situation quite yet.

They'll use the Atlanta Falcons original first-round pick on Peter Woods, a defensive tackle from Clemson, and this pick would fall right in line with what positions this front office has prioritized lately. GM Les Snead and his colleagues have done a stellar job at rebuilding this defense with young, explosive talent along the DL.

That should not change next draft.