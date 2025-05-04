2026 NFL Mock Draft: First-round mock with QBs flying off the board

13. Miami Dolphins - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

This could be a very crucial season for the Miami Dolphins, as this team has had all the talent in the world but has not seen the success that comes with it. Much of their lack of success could be attributed to Tua Tagovailoa, their good-not-great QB who struggles to stay on the field.

It's actually a double-whammy in that he is injury prone and also isn't an elite QB. Well, the Dolphins could keep putting an emphasis on the trenches even in the 2026 NFL Draft. Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon could be a nice first-round pick for them, as they took Michigan DT Kenneth Grant in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Even if a new regime enters Miami in 2026, the trenches is never a bad place to start by any means. I would also not be shocked if some trade chatter with Tagovailoa started if 2025 didn't go all that well.

14. New England Patriots - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The New England Patriots potentially going from the fourth pick to the 14th pick would be a huge sign of a positive season. The Patriots took Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and may have done enough on offense to help Drake Maye take another leap.

They could be in a position to load up the roster and take the best player available in the 2026 NFL Draft. That might be Rueben Bain Jr, one of the best pass rushers in the country.

With Mike Vrabel being a defensive head coach, he might pound the table for some blue-chip talent on that side of the ball. The New England Patriots could be a frisky team in 2025 and may be better than you think.