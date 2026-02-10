2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fresh first round predictions following Super Bowl 60

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Chiefs should probably look to a more valuable position here, like someone along the defensive line, but there is also an argument for Kansas City to give Patrick Mahomes a much-needed pass-catcher.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

With the future of Trey Hendrickson a bit cloudy, the Bengals could take to the free agency period and the NFL Draft to beef up the defensive line, one of the worst units in football without Hendrickson in the mix.

11. Miami Dolphins - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Miami gets more stout along the offensive line in a stellar first-round selection. Spencer Fano is one of two Utah tackles set to go on Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

It's hard to imagine that the Cowboys don't use one of two first-round picks to bolster the defense, one of the worst units in the league in 2025. Peter Woods is a slam-dunk first-round prospect and an immediate contributor on what could end up being one of the most improved units in football in 2026.

13. Los Angeles Rams - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Los Angeles Rams could use another starter along the offensive line. Francis Mauigoa could play both guard and tackle at the NFL level, and it's never a bad idea to bolster the trenches.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Baltimore's secondary has honestly been below-average despite the unit having a ton of talent. Jermod McCoy is a much-needed young player who can help this unit thrive under Jesse Minter.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Kayden McDonalnd is one of many Ohio State players set to go in Round 1. He heads to the defensive-needy Tampa Bay Buccaneers in our latest mock.

16. New York Jets - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Pairing up Garrett Wilson with Makai Lemon is a strong foundation on the offensive side of the ball, but obvious quarterback questions linger.