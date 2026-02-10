2026 NFL Mock Draft: Fresh first round predictions following Super Bowl 60

17. Detroit Lions - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The Detroit Lions might lose Taylor Decker to retirement this offseason, so there is a world that the offensive line looks a bit different in 2026.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Mansoor Delane is arguably the top cornerback prospect in the NFL Draft, Dropping all the way to pick 18 for Brian Flores and that defense feels a bit unfair.

19. Carolina Panthers - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq could be the missing piece for what could be an up-and-coming Panthers offense, but it truly all depends on Bryce Young in 2026.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell, Avieon Terrell could play in the slot and kick outside on the boundary. This inside-out versatility makes him a lock for the first round.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

At some point, the Pittsburgh Steelers must bring in a developmental quarterback prospect, and that player could be Ty Simpson. If nothing else, head coach Mike McCarthy is a strong offensive mind and someone who could help in the development of a young passer.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

When healthy, the tackle duo of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater might be the best in the NFL, so it's really about reinforcing the interior of that offensive line. Vega Ioane plays with a nasty edge and is another first-round lock.

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

With the possibility that both Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson retire this offseason, the Eagles might unexpectedly need to fill two major holes along the offensive line.

24. Cleveland Browns - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Getting that big-bodied wide receiver on offense could help out a lot for Todd Monken. The Browns wisely address both sides of the ball with their two first-round picks.